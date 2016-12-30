WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:26 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7423
2017 guessimate finish.

1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Leeds
4. Catalan
5. Saints
6. Castleford
7. Hull
8. Salford
.............
9. Widnes
10.Huddersfield
11.Wakefield
12.Leigh
once a wire always a wire

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:59 am
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3349
Location: Still waiting for the title
1 Wigan
2 Hull
3 Castleford
4 Leeds
5 Warrington
6 Saints
7 Catalan
8 Salford
.........
9 Huddersfield
10 Wakefield
11 Leigh
12 Widnes

I'll just comment on Wire I don't like being pessimistic but here goes.. I just feel the recruitment hasn't been quite good enough, We badly needed 1 good centre and top half back .. We've signed 2 forwards that Wigan and Saints were happy to let go to a rival and Brown who I consider to be average and his injury record is a worry.
Add to that we're praying for another injury free season from Hill and we'll probably need the same from Clark and our other class player Ben Currie will be out for most of the season.
We finished top last year and reached both finals i really hope I'm wrong but I don't think we are equipt to go that step further.
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:52 am
Wiredeano
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 12, 2010 7:32 am
Posts: 68
1. Warrington
2. Castleford
3. St Helens
4. Wigan
5. Catalan
6. Hull
7. Leeds
8. Wakefield
.............
9. Widnes
10. Salford
11. Leigh
12. Huddersfield

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:32 am
kirtonLindseyWolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 202
1. Warrington (How can you think any other way!)
2. Wigan (Wane gets them going at the business end of the season and will do enough to get second)
3. Castleford (Looked to have recruited well and are my 2nd fav team)
4. St Helens (Have to stay away from injuries)
5. Catalans (Will take time to gel and then have the usual end of season slump)
6. Hull FC ( May be a season to far for some of the older players...but i could be wrong)
7. Leeds (Possibly the worst Leeds squad in donkey's years)
8. Wakefield ( Could also finish bottom of the lot)
---------------
9. Widnes (Our gain will be their downfall)
10. Leigh (Will do enough to stay away from the MPG)
11. Huddersfield ( Dont know what to make of this crew)
12. Salford ( Enough is enough for this lot....will feature in the MPG)

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:07 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: warrington
1: Wire
2: Wigan
3: Cas
4: Hull
5: Saints
6: Catalan
7: Leeds
8: Leigh
..............
9: Giants
10: Wakefield
11: Widnes
12: Salford and that will seal Salfords fate with Koukash.

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:05 pm
The Perry Boy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1738
Location: Dirty Old Birchwood.
1. Wigan
2. Wire
3. Hull
4. Saints
5. Cas
6. Catalans
7. Salford
8. Wakefield
-------------------
9. Leeds
10. Huddersfield
11. Widnes
12. Leigh
@mattsrlfc83

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:43 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 255
Location: Manchester
Wigan
Cas
Wire
Hull

Saints
Leeds
Catalans
Wakey

Huddersfield
Salford
Leigh
Widnes
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:23 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1331
Wigan
Wire
St Helens
Hull
Leeds
Cas
Huddersfield
Cats
Wakefield
Leigh
Salford
Widnes

Re: Predict How SL Will Finish In 2017!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:56 pm
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2170
Location: Gee Cross
Wigan
Warrington
St Helens
Hull
Castleford
Leeds
Huddersfield
Catalan
Wakefield
Salford
Leigh
Widnes

