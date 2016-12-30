1. Warrington (How can you think any other way!)

2. Wigan (Wane gets them going at the business end of the season and will do enough to get second)

3. Castleford (Looked to have recruited well and are my 2nd fav team)

4. St Helens (Have to stay away from injuries)

5. Catalans (Will take time to gel and then have the usual end of season slump)

6. Hull FC ( May be a season to far for some of the older players...but i could be wrong)

7. Leeds (Possibly the worst Leeds squad in donkey's years)

8. Wakefield ( Could also finish bottom of the lot)

---------------

9. Widnes (Our gain will be their downfall)

10. Leigh (Will do enough to stay away from the MPG)

11. Huddersfield ( Dont know what to make of this crew)

12. Salford ( Enough is enough for this lot....will feature in the MPG)