1 Wigan

2 Hull

3 Castleford

4 Leeds

5 Warrington

6 Saints

7 Catalan

8 Salford

9 Huddersfield

10 Wakefield

11 Leigh

12 Widnes



I'll just comment on Wire I don't like being pessimistic but here goes.. I just feel the recruitment hasn't been quite good enough, We badly needed 1 good centre and top half back .. We've signed 2 forwards that Wigan and Saints were happy to let go to a rival and Brown who I consider to be average and his injury record is a worry.

Add to that we're praying for another injury free season from Hill and we'll probably need the same from Clark and our other class player Ben Currie will be out for most of the season.

We finished top last year and reached both finals i really hope I'm wrong but I don't think we are equipt to go that step further.