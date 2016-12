ploinerrhino wrote: Why would attendances be the same , you would get capacity at Headingley for a league match on boxing day and whilst it was an off the wall idea the guy saying it will be the dumbest post of the year needs to read back some of his own posts before that decision is made

You normally get 15,000-16,000 for the usual first home game of the season. This game currently gets around 10,000. If you had it as a league game yes you would get more there but enough to match the usual opening day numbers? Remember whilst a lot like to turn up as it breaks up the Xmas period at home, many also wouldn't be able make it regardless because of having other plans at Xmas time.