WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

 
Post a reply

Re: Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:35 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5534
Old Feller wrote:
British?


Well spotted. Hanley (whom I'd forgotten) in at loose, Ellis into SR. I'll stick JJB on the bench.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 3:49 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8413
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Thought about Crooks, would certainly be the best British front row forward I've ever seen, on his day he could play the opposition on his own, but not in a Leeds shirt.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:50 pm
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4013
Harris
Atkinson
Schofield
Senior
Hall
Holmes
McGuire

Morley
Sinfield
Peacock
Ellis
Powell (Roy)
Hanley

Burrow
Heron
Crooks
Dixon
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: Nostalgic | Best British Leeds Team

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:30 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 646
Harris
Hall
Schofield
Senior
Atkinson
Holmes
McGuire
Peacock
David Ward
Morley
Ellis
Hanley
Sinfield

Subs
Burrow
Pitchford
Crooks
Bob Haigh
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, Clearwing, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, Kenny236, Les Norton, loiner81, Mark Laurie, MikeyWire, Piratezeek, rollin thunder, Seth, tad rhino, The Biffs Back, The Magic Rat, WF Rhino and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,6451,46475,6254,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  