Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:51 pm
jools





How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?


Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:49 pm
Dave K.






jools wrote:
How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?


Is he injured, if he is and you know why not just tell us?

Hopefully if injured, it isn't too bad, we have the squad to cope and he is a long term signing.

I have the feeling you are still bitter about him signing for us.

Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:02 pm
Plateface






jools wrote:
How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?



Still rankles eh Jools.
I guess that you have had some info on maybe an injury and you could'nt wait to pass it on.If you are getting some kind of kick out of a possible injury to a ex Hudds player or any player if it comes to that,i'm pleased your Christmas has been complete.
Just stay off the bitter lemon mixers for the rest of the holidays.
All the best for the New Year.



Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982

Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:56 pm
Staffs FC






jools wrote:
How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?


Out for 5 years I heard.
We've already offered a 25 year extension.

All the best.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling




Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:28 pm
jools





Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.


Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:55 pm
Wilde 3





Well he was training 3 weeks ago and wasn't earmarked to play against Cas along with about 14 others.

Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:05 pm
davey37





jools wrote:
Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.


Lee Radford picks the team. Not us. Best ask him.




Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Connor

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:49 pm
ComeOnYouUll





jools wrote:
Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.


Despite your protestations he plays for Hull now. Just get over it, love.

Re: Connor

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:41 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head




Tbf I was expecting him to play against Cas so when he wasn't involved I assumed he must have picked up a knock. Nothing has been mentioned though so I doubt it's anything serious.

