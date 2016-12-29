Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 8:23 pm Posts: 445 Location: no where near east hull
jools wrote:
How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?
Still rankles eh Jools. I guess that you have had some info on maybe an injury and you could'nt wait to pass it on.If you are getting some kind of kick out of a possible injury to a ex Hudds player or any player if it comes to that,i'm pleased your Christmas has been complete. Just stay off the bitter lemon mixers for the rest of the holidays. All the best for the New Year.
Born Black and White
Die Black and White
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "
Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm Posts: 3317 Location: West Hull
jools wrote:
Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.
Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.
Despite your protestations he plays for Hull now. Just get over it, love.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.