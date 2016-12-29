jools

How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured? the future's bright the future's claret and gold Dave K.

jools wrote: How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?



Is he injured, if he is and you know why not just tell us?



Hopefully if injured, it isn't too bad, we have the squad to cope and he is a long term signing.



I have the feeling you are still bitter about him signing for us.

jools wrote: How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?





Still rankles eh Jools.

I guess that you have had some info on maybe an injury and you could'nt wait to pass it on.If you are getting some kind of kick out of a possible injury to a ex Hudds player or any player if it comes to that,i'm pleased your Christmas has been complete.

Just stay off the bitter lemon mixers for the rest of the holidays.

Still rankles eh Jools.

I guess that you have had some info on maybe an injury and you could'nt wait to pass it on.If you are getting some kind of kick out of a possible injury to a ex Hudds player or any player if it comes to that,i'm pleased your Christmas has been complete.

Just stay off the bitter lemon mixers for the rest of the holidays.

All the best for the New Year.

Die Black and White



Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.

Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982

jools wrote: How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?



Out for 5 years I heard.

We've already offered a 25 year extension.



Out for 5 years I heard.

We've already offered a 25 year extension.

All the best.



Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.

Well he was training 3 weeks ago and wasn't earmarked to play against Cas along with about 14 others. davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member



jools wrote: Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.



Lee Radford picks the team. Not us. Best ask him.



HTH.



Lee Radford picks the team. Not us. Best ask him.

HTH.

jools wrote: Might have known I'd get no discussion with those on here. I'd heard he'd injured his knee in training about theee weeks ago. Then noticed he hadn't played in you recent friendly game so wondered how bad it was. He was a fav of my youngest who asked to go to the game in March to see him play -other half wondered if it was worth booking the required time off work. Think the answer is no.



Despite your protestations he plays for Hull now. Just get over it, love.

