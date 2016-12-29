jools wrote: How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?

Still rankles eh Jools.I guess that you have had some info on maybe an injury and you could'nt wait to pass it on.If you are getting some kind of kick out of a possible injury to a ex Hudds player or any player if it comes to that,i'm pleased your Christmas has been complete.Just stay off the bitter lemon mixers for the rest of the holidays.All the best for the New Year.