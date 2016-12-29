jools wrote:
How is his injury? Is he likely to play against hudds in March, will he not make the side anyway - or will he still be out injured?
Is he injured, if he is and you know why not just tell us?
Hopefully if injured, it isn't too bad, we have the squad to cope and he is a long term signing.
I have the feeling you are still bitter about him signing for us.
