WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Preseason games

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Preseason games

 
Post a reply

Preseason games

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:36 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6965
It's looking like we may be going in underprepared again this season. We never seem to manage to arrange preseason games and most teams are already sorted! Only two preseason games arranged. Robbos testimonial against Bradford on 22nd Jan and a crappy mid week Wednesday away to wire on 1st Feb. And one of those may not happen!

It Looks like Robbos testimonial is still up in the air. The administrator has rejected the potential buyer at the Bulls. According to radio Leeds another interested party has now come forward.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Preseason games

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:50 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14344
Location: Overlooking the Canal
We did have 2 more penciled in apparently but the opposition changed their plans !!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Preseason games

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:56 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6965
Oh again- what a surprise! Wonder if that was a deliberate ploy. You'd think Wakefield would give us a game!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Preseason games

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:08 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14344
Location: Overlooking the Canal
More to do with a clash/arrangement of other games
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Preseason games

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:48 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 11997
Location: Huddersfield
yeh giants never a big draw for other sl clubs

looks like we may be set for another slow start to super league again....

saints last year followed by two more losses, hull fc year before that on opening day after they pulled out on us due to finding out they played us on game 1
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Preseason games

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:38 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 891
jools wrote:
Oh again- what a surprise! Wonder if that was a deliberate ploy. You'd think Wakefield would give us a game!



It's a conspiracy a tell thee. :)

Re: Preseason games

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:19 pm
boomer Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1006
Location: Madeira
l think pre season is very important, its one thing to give it big licks in the gym, and on the training field, but you need some real hit ups to get you prepared for the real thing. is this another failure by the backroom, upstairs, carnt blame the coach its not his job, maybe someone can ask the question on my behalf at the HGSA meeting. Halifax (the hospital cup) Batley (offering our ST holders cheap games) who is our dual reg partners this year? Amateurish, not good enough.
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Preseason games

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 6:37 pm
hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 48
Yet another shambles who is running the club in depth questions need to be asked going to be interesting in that the front man is actually turning up this year.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Chetnik, Gerry Mander, hxgiant, TheJudderman and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,495,0042,00975,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  