It's looking like we may be going in underprepared again this season. We never seem to manage to arrange preseason games and most teams are already sorted! Only two preseason games arranged. Robbos testimonial against Bradford on 22nd Jan and a crappy mid week Wednesday away to wire on 1st Feb. And one of those may not happen!



It Looks like Robbos testimonial is still up in the air. The administrator has rejected the potential buyer at the Bulls. According to radio Leeds another interested party has now come forward.