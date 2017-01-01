WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - General Topic | Coaching Structure

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:46 am
Sal Paradise
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14898
Location: On the road
binks wrote:
Ok break it down

The list of names in my opinion does show there is a structure in place at Leeds, What I would question is it effective.

I'm not a Leeds fan so wont comment on the first team as I don't see them enough, I do have a connection with the 16s and can categorically say its one of if not the best.

The scholar coaches the SC team work incredibly hard and Mark Butrill has the respect of all the player( something I'm not sure Brian Mac does)


If the coaches are great then the quality of the intake must be an issue - are we not getting the best players in to the system?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
