binks wrote:

Ok break it down



The list of names in my opinion does show there is a structure in place at Leeds, What I would question is it effective.



I'm not a Leeds fan so wont comment on the first team as I don't see them enough, I do have a connection with the 16s and can categorically say its one of if not the best.



The scholar coaches the SC team work incredibly hard and Mark Butrill has the respect of all the player( something I'm not sure Brian Mac does)