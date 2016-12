binks wrote: Ok break it down



The list of names in my opinion does show there is a structure in place at Leeds, What I would question is it effective.



I'm not a Leeds fan so wont comment on the first team as I don't see them enough, I do have a connection with the 16s and can categorically say its one of if not the best.



The scholar coaches the SC team work incredibly hard and Mark Butrill has the respect of all the player( something I'm not sure Brian Mac does)

The u16's/u15's are fine & im hoping Morley taking over the u19's gets them back up to where Barrie Mc had them.Wrt the 1st team "structure" its wrong purely because of who they have as overall Head Coach i.e Brian Mc. His assistants are either not good enough or ignored because once we were exposed last year none of em came up with a suitable plan to adapt to our situation either before or during games.Finally when you see the likes of Ian Kirke on the staff as a conditioner & doing the warm ups then you are already behind.