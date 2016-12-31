binks wrote:

Assuming nothing has changed since I was last at Kirstall These are the people I can name off the top of my head as the clus has loads of coaches and assistant S C and Phsios.



I really dont see the point of this threads attack on lack of structure



Head Coach Mcdermott

Assistant Coach Chris Plume

Assistant Coach Barry Eaton



Head of Academy Simon Bell

Academy Head Coach Adrian Morley

Assistant Coach - U19s Johnny Wainhouse

Head Coach - U16s Mark Butrill

Assistant Coach - U16s Martin Wood

Head Coach U15s Dan Cooke

Assistant Coach - U15s Steve Hill



Head of Performance

Player Performance Analyst - 1st James Bletsoe

Player Perfrormance Analyst - Academy there is one cant remember name



Head of Strength and Conditioning

S & C Analyst - 1st Ian Kirke

S & C Analyst - Academy Ben Jones