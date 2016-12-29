Interesting topic. I don't think there is a best number of coaches to have, so I wouldn't go for a coach for this, and a coach for that. What I'd look for is a mix of skills (game management, defence, player skills, unpredictability, and motivational speaking) such that we had a "toolkit" that we could call upon depending on the situation.



At the moment I'd say we have the motivational speaking bit in McD, but not so much else. I'm not convinced by the other coaches, but don't really know enough about them to say really.



One area I'd set apart is the Academy, and I think that we should follow the concept Rhino-Mark outlined above. We should also have a defined playing style that all the team subscribe to, which embodies what the club think they are all about, a Vision for the company so to speak.