Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:58 pm
batleyrhino
Interesting topic. I don't think there is a best number of coaches to have, so I wouldn't go for a coach for this, and a coach for that. What I'd look for is a mix of skills (game management, defence, player skills, unpredictability, and motivational speaking) such that we had a "toolkit" that we could call upon depending on the situation.

At the moment I'd say we have the motivational speaking bit in McD, but not so much else. I'm not convinced by the other coaches, but don't really know enough about them to say really.

One area I'd set apart is the Academy, and I think that we should follow the concept Rhino-Mark outlined above. We should also have a defined playing style that all the team subscribe to, which embodies what the club think they are all about, a Vision for the company so to speak.
Re: General Topic | Coaching Structure

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:39 pm
Emagdnim13
I think you need someone respected who can motivate the team and have the knowledge to build the team and choose a play style that suits the team best.

You then need some one with the playing skills and ability to teach those skills to the team, especially for the Hbs and spine players .

If you get that in one person great, if you need an assist coach, so be it. I prefer the latter as it adds a second voice, gives valuable training to possible future coachs

ATM, since Peacock and Sinfield we seem to have lost more than their playing skills but also the structure, leadership and play style we saw during the last few years.

Imo we are crying out for a Dunemann style player or one who could coach those skills into Lilley and Sutcliffe.
Re: General Topic | Coaching Structure

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:39 pm
Gotcha
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Then id have an Acadamy Director who oversaw U19's U16''s & U15's with 2 assists for each age group made up of snr/ex players who wanted to Coach.



This. Why we moved away from something we did so right, just to suit someone else's power building I do not know. What a backwards move.
