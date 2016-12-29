Guys,



This thread is to discuss Coaching Structures......



Do you think we should adopt a different setup in regards to how Rugby League Teams are Coached?



Currently, I believe, and I'm not an expert mind, some clubs have a Head Coach solely, a Head Coach and Assistant Coach, a Head Coach, an Assistant Coach and Academy Coach, etc etc....



Looking at the majority of British Coaches in our game, most of them were Forwards in their playing days. Some might say this is why Super League isn't as exciting as it used to be.



Do you think Clubs should adopt a structure, where you have a Head Coach who is responsible for the overall Coaching Setup, A Defensive Coach, A Halves Coach, A Kicking Coach, A Forwards Coach, A Wing/Centre Coach etc etc? basically recruit Coaches based on their unique playing skills? Or are you of the opinion this should be done at a Grass Roots level?



I could be wrong, but how can a Prop Forward coach attacking skills to a Scrum Half?



Please discuss...



P.S. Please don't let this become a "We all hate Mac Thread".