Guys,
This thread is to discuss Coaching Structures......
Do you think we should adopt a different setup in regards to how Rugby League Teams are Coached?
Currently, I believe, and I'm not an expert mind, some clubs have a Head Coach solely, a Head Coach and Assistant Coach, a Head Coach, an Assistant Coach and Academy Coach, etc etc....
Looking at the majority of British Coaches in our game, most of them were Forwards in their playing days. Some might say this is why Super League isn't as exciting as it used to be.
Do you think Clubs should adopt a structure, where you have a Head Coach who is responsible for the overall Coaching Setup, A Defensive Coach, A Halves Coach, A Kicking Coach, A Forwards Coach, A Wing/Centre Coach etc etc? basically recruit Coaches based on their unique playing skills? Or are you of the opinion this should be done at a Grass Roots level?
I could be wrong, but how can a Prop Forward coach attacking skills to a Scrum Half?
Please discuss...
P.S. Please don't let this become a "We all hate Mac Thread".
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
I think a coach for every position would probably have issues with cost for a start. I think also you could have a too many cooks kind of problem.
ThePrinter wrote:
I think a coach for every position would probably have issues with cost for a start. I think also you could have a too many cooks kind of problem.
I know what you are saying in regards to cost. In regards to "Too Many Cooks", I can see your point, but how can a Prop Forward Coach attacking skills to a Halfback? Or Defensive Organisation Skills and Goal Line Defence to a Fullback or Positional Play to a Winger? Doesn't this strike you as odd? I see Wingers and Centres running the ball up the middle like a Forward though, and Halves taking on the line too much. I just want to know where this knowledge and experience is coming from when it doesn't exist in the Coaches Toolbox..
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
wane doesn't do bad.
its who you have around you as assistants and not being arrogant enough to believe only your opinon counts
Imo id have a Head Coach Assist Coach(Backs & Halves) Assist Coach (Pack) if neither of the aforementioned 3 have the credentials id have a kicking Coach aswell.
Then id have an Acadamy Director who oversaw U19's U16''s & U15's with 2 assists for each age group made up of snr/ex players who wanted to Coach.
tad rhino wrote:
wane doesn't do bad.
its who you have around you as assistants and not being arrogant enough to believe only your opinon counts
Kris Radlinski will be pointing the Backs in the right direction (Attacking Wise) I suppose. But aren't Wigan still running the old Michael Maguire structures?
quite possibly. but my point being Williams has improved no end under wane
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Imo id have a Head Coach Assist Coach(Backs & Halves) Assist Coach (Pack) if neither of the aforementioned 3 have the credentials id have a kicking Coach aswell.
Then id have an Academy Director who oversaw U19's U16''s & U15's with 2 assists for each age group made up of snr/ex players who wanted to Coach.
I like where your heads at. I was thinking the same. That way, you have the required Experience and Skills across the board. This also allows for retiring players to have a career path within a club if they 1. Have the ability and 2. The desire to move into Coaching.
tad rhino wrote:
quite possibly. but my point being Williams has improved no end under wane
Yeah I get that. He isn't afraid to take on the line and exploit poor defence. I wouldn't say he is a good organisational player though. This showed in the 4Nations. Plays well within the Structure at Wigan.
