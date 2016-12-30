gulfcoast_highwayman wrote: look up 'Wigan v Leeds - August 1998' on youtube. There are brief highlights. Also, look up 'Morley Cassidy' to see one of the most disgraceful challenges you'll ever witness.

Morley had earlier belted Robbie McCormack in the head with a swinging arm

Cassidy's forearm in the same fixture was retribution

In the interests of balance, some background perspective is required here.He was sent off in a Test Match against the Aussies for less when he forearmed Robbie Kearns.Not that I was complaining one bit at the time and I'm still not complainingProbably the best and most memorable SL fixture I can recall throughout the entirety of the SL era.At least UFC 207 is on BT Sport tonight - can't wait.