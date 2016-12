As I named Lewis Jones as the best SO that I have seen play for Leeds I will with reluctance rule him out at centre (and full back) where he was still a genius and the best I have seen at Leeds.



However I will include Schoey as I rated him even higher as a centre than a SO. I liked the old fashioned centres ( as against the 2nd row forwards style of power over skill) and so for me Derek Hallas has to be on the list as apart from his own individual attacking play he made so many tries for the flying dentist Wilf Rosenberg (44 one year) another wingers centre was Dick Gemmell who would always straighten his run to fix his opposite number and give space for his winger a skill that is all too often missing in todays game.



So my list is:

1.Schofield

2. Hallas

3= Dyl & Hynes

4. Gemmell