WF Rhino wrote: Can't argue with that. If Cronk pushed Senior like he pushed Watkins in the four nations they'd still be picking pieces of him out of the turf.

Absolutely, and whilst you can argue it's one of the things that defines Watkins as a thorough good bloke and much more decent than big Keith off the field,. it is unfortunately a fundemental flaw when it comes to being the best of the best on a rugby league field.Thurston is seen as being this god like figure who can do no wrong, a perfect idol for the kids, but he's still got a bit of niggle and the sh*ts about him when it comes to competing and getting one over the opposition.