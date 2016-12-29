WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best Leeds centres

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:29 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1107
WF Rhino wrote:
Can't argue with that. If Cronk pushed Senior like he pushed Watkins in the four nations they'd still be picking pieces of him out of the turf.


Absolutely, and whilst you can argue it's one of the things that defines Watkins as a thorough good bloke and much more decent than big Keith off the field,. it is unfortunately a fundemental flaw when it comes to being the best of the best on a rugby league field.

Thurston is seen as being this god like figure who can do no wrong, a perfect idol for the kids, but he's still got a bit of niggle and the sh*ts about him when it comes to competing and getting one over the opposition.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:44 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25487
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Innes looked the part but rarely delivered IMO. Iro was a great player but not for Leeds.

Schofield at centre was excellent. I'd put Senior with him if I had to pick two.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:50 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7684
Location: SWMC Coach
^ This
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:54 pm
marathonman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 16, 2005 6:23 am
Posts: 545
Syd Hynes and Les Dyl. Honourable mention for Keith Senior too. Craig Innes and Brad Godden not too bad either

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:06 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22136
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
In my time watching Leeds; Senior, Godden, Schofield. If we use him better, Watkins is up there too. Sadly, the current excellent backline is wasted.
If you
wanna know
the real deal about the Leeds
I'll tell you we're treble trouble y'all
Gonna bring you up to speed
Users browsing this forum: Bullseye, casben, cheekydiddles, Chesterrhino, Chestnutrhino, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, marathonman, Mark Laurie, Middleton_Loiner, MSNbot Media, Old Feller, Rammer, rhinos_bish, Seth, Superted, tad rhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 325 guests

