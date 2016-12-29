Based on longevity and consistency, in my time I don't think you can look any further than Senior. I sometimes think the role he played is under estimated. A fantastic servant to our club.



But, if we're playing dream team stuff, I'd go for Craig Innes and Toni Carroll. They were exactly what overseas signings should be all about..... Superstars!



I'd also give an honourable mention to Brad Godden - he was superb under Murray.



Put 2 of any of those 4 into any current superleague team and it instantly makes them a top 4 team.



The sad thing is, Watkins has all the physical attributes and skill to be as good as those 4 (he's certainly got more physical attributes than Godden had), he just doesn't seem to have the ticker or desire to stamp his authority on them game. He's too nice... if he had a bit of arrogance and a bit of c*nt in him, he'd be 10x the player he is.