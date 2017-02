Well I'm with the pros for Leeming on here.



Was impressed with him from day 1.



He's got the body shape of a Kieran Cunningham.



If he can develop his strength, skills, game management and ability to score those short range tries anywhere near that of Kieran he'll go a long way.



Rick Stone obviously thinks a lot of him.



Big season for him but he'll need some backup as he's not an 80 min player as yet.



Kieran's ability to pass straight off the ground was superb and Krusie has a similar ability.