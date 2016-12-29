Leeming doesn't seem quick enough off the mark to be a good hooker for me. The main role of a hooker these days is scooting from dummy half when the defence is on the back foot and making a break. Leeming hardly scoots at all. From what i've seen he's an ok back up but not good enough to be doing the job full time.
yeh leeming just seemed to go sideways! but as his confidence grew he started to go forward abit more, no scoots as good as wood though, i also think we should have kept him but oh well he was part of the cas family/mates who have done one
squad numbers would be announced shortly you would think, now they have announced mamo and wakeman
