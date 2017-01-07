Given the latest signing of O'Brien which allows Hinchliffe to move to back row I would move Symonds to left centre with Murphy on the wing. Gaskell as a backup player. Looking pretty good now I think.
That would work well I think- how about hinchy playing second row- solid tackler to shore up that side as per hudds RL5s comment - and hinchy inside of Leroy inside of Jerry -could be a very lucrative little trio that- hinchy is able to pass well to his right hand side and give Leroy and Jerry space they have a field day.
no way!
symonds is class at second row linking up with cudjoe and mcgillvary on that right side is one of the best in super league.
