gazzagiant wrote: Given the latest signing of O'Brien which allows Hinchliffe to move to back row I would move Symonds to left centre with Murphy on the wing. Gaskell as a backup player. Looking pretty good now I think.

That would work well I think-how about hinchy playing second row- solid tackler to shore up that side as per hudds RL5s comment - and hinchy inside of Leroy inside of Jerry -could be a very lucrative little trio that- hinchy is able to pass well to his right hand side and give Leroy and Jerry space they have a field day.