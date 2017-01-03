WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - No 4

Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:04 am
brearley84
Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Totally agree, what's the point of getting rid of a load of average players to just fill the spaces with more average players. Why not just settle for survival this year, ( there will be no miracles in 2017 ) get some youngsters in and lets see what they are about, we can start panic buying if need be when we get desperate, and personally i don't see things getting as desperate as last season.


isnt this what we did last season??!

youngsters came in, we still lost then panic bought?!
Re: No 4

Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:20 pm
Code13
No youngsters came in, did well
Panic bought and disn't give them a good run instead throwing anyone else into the positions we needed

Andersons hallmark had to be shuffling 7 players around to account for one injury
Re: No 4

Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:15 pm
brearley84
did well, still not good enough to get the wins we needed

too many playing all at once not the way to do it, need to be blooded slowly but we had no choice with injuries
Re: No 4

Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:42 pm
Code13
The problem last season wasn't the youngsters

It was too many changes and panic coaching. From day one panic was obvious and infected the club
Re: No 4

Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:48 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Code13 wrote:
The problem last season wasn't the youngsters

It was too many changes and panic coaching. From day one panic was obvious and infected the club


Dead right.

Re: No 4

Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:31 pm
brearley84
never said the youngsters were the problem last season
Re: No 4

Wed Jan 04, 2017 3:51 pm
boomer
so we can now add Mellor to the list
Re: No 4

Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:25 am
brearley84
gaskell given the number 4 shirt
Re: No 4

Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
Code13
brearley84 wrote:
gaskell given the number 4 shirt


A good call imo

He had the qualities of a powerful rangy runner and has some good skill, I expect more of a skillful centre than a bludgeon that Wardle was
