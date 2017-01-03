Jo Jumbuck wrote:
Totally agree, what's the point of getting rid of a load of average players to just fill the spaces with more average players. Why not just settle for survival this year, ( there will be no miracles in 2017 ) get some youngsters in and lets see what they are about, we can start panic buying if need be when we get desperate, and personally i don't see things getting as desperate as last season.
isnt this what we did last season??!
youngsters came in, we still lost then panic bought?!