Been thinking about this all day and have come to the conclusion Welham and O Brien could be a good bit of business.



Sam Wood is a great prospect and when he fills out he could be excellent. Saw him the other day and still looks relatively skinny. If Gaskell is injured we are definitely short of cover in the centres. Welham is experienced and fairly strong and would be good as a squad man.



O Brien is a young hooker and has played superleague before and gives cover if Kruise gets injured and could turn out to be a decent hooker.



Providing Welham is a 1 year deal and not a thewlis 4 year special I would say it's a good bit of business to fill in for injuries.