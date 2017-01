I know Murphy played Centre at Wakey, he has for us as well but that doesn't mean he is a centre



Bruno played centre for us, but he isn't one now



Murphy is a good, solid winger and a makeshift fullback but he lacks strength and the skill to be a centre, he's one of my favourite players don't get me wrong but he isn't our answer at 4, or 1 and I think Ormsby is a better 5