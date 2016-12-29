HuddsRL5 wrote: Agreed. If we aren't recruiting further then I think we should show some faith in the kids. Murph is dependable, rock solid defensively but won't offer a massive amount going forward. Don't know enough about Gaskell to warrant giving him a starting shirt and I don't see him as a natural centre.



Alternatively out of left field Oli Roberts or Bruno, Oli has played there for Ireland and that's where Bruno started his career with is. Also, if Hinchy were to play Loose then I don't see how Bruno gets game time.

Bruno started on the wing for us- he's not a centre anymore although he can do a good job there as he's just too bulky now- and his defensive talents /big engine would be completely wasted for me at centre.I've no objection to him getting the shirt though to give him a number between 1-13 which I feel he deserves!The number 4 shirt will likely go to whoever Stone thinks is our first choice centre.....