Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:42 pm
with this shirt now up for grabs who do you think SHOULD get it and who do you think WILL get it, assuming there,s no Centre coming in.
l think the candidates are, Murphy, Wood, Gaskill, Mclntosh.

l think Wood should get it, Academy product, if good enough, here for the long haul, rewarding our youth.

l think Murphy will get it, not the best Centre, but expierianced, safe, solid performer.
Land of the GIANTS

Re: No 4

Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:50 pm
Agreed. If we aren't recruiting further then I think we should show some faith in the kids. Murph is dependable, rock solid defensively but won't offer a massive amount going forward. Don't know enough about Gaskell to warrant giving him a starting shirt and I don't see him as a natural centre.

Alternatively out of left field Oli Roberts or Bruno, Oli has played there for Ireland and that's where Bruno started his career with is. Also, if Hinchy were to play Loose then I don't see how Bruno gets game time.

Re: No 4

Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:20 pm
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Agreed. If we aren't recruiting further then I think we should show some faith in the kids. Murph is dependable, rock solid defensively but won't offer a massive amount going forward. Don't know enough about Gaskell to warrant giving him a starting shirt and I don't see him as a natural centre.

Alternatively out of left field Oli Roberts or Bruno, Oli has played there for Ireland and that's where Bruno started his career with is. Also, if Hinchy were to play Loose then I don't see how Bruno gets game time.


Bruno started on the wing for us- he's not a centre anymore although he can do a good job there as he's just too bulky now- and his defensive talents /big engine would be completely wasted for me at centre.
I've no objection to him getting the shirt though to give him a number between 1-13 which I feel he deserves!
The number 4 shirt will likely go to whoever Stone thinks is our first choice centre.....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: No 4

Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:39 pm
when i knew we were in for gaskell i thought he would be the new centre for us but alot of people say hes not a centre sooo

murphy and ormsby would seem the best option if not gaskell at centre and murphy to continue on the wing

sam wood good back up

wardles brother too?
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: No 4

Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:33 pm
Bruno is too hefty for a centre, and as jools has said his best point is his tackling, should be a sub for me to stiffen the defense when needed. I.f your going to shift a forward to centre it wants to be Roberts

