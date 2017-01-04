Don't get the undercurrent of animosity in some quarters against Kirmond. Yes he may not have been at his best to say the least at times for whatever reason, but he strikes me as a decent, honest pro deserving of respect

'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'