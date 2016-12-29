On Germonds last two seasons form and Crowthers Boxing day form then Crowther gets in the team ahead of Gerrmond, Germond needs to prove himself in pre season games to show he is still up for it. For me Germond was a one trick pony and that trick was playing outside Tim Smith who lets be fair had the ability to make any of his runners look good. That said Germonds great skill was understanding what Smith was going to do and the lines he needed to run. The result was a place in the dream team ..... all down to Tim Smith
