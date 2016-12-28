Got a question for our head coach or Managing Director ?? come along and ask them about the burning issue that bothering you !!



Our annual fans forum takes place on the 17th January in the Fantastic Media suite at the John Smith's Stadium.



This is always a hugely popular event and this year promises to be no different.

This year's panel will include Giants head coach Rick Stone, Managing Director Richard Thewlis, Examiner reporter Pete Barrow as well as one or two of the 1st team squad (to be announced soon).

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start.



Admission is free for HGSA members and Giants season ticket holders(please bring your booklets as proof) and £2 for everyone else (our yearly membership is still only £5 which includes entry to all our monthly meetings and will be available to purchase on the night as an alternative to the admission fee).



We look forward to welcoming you all.