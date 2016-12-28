WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HGSA - Fans forum 2017, you won't want to miss this one !!

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:19 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14344
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Got a question for our head coach or Managing Director ?? come along and ask them about the burning issue that bothering you !!

Our annual fans forum takes place on the 17th January in the Fantastic Media suite at the John Smith's Stadium.

This is always a hugely popular event and this year promises to be no different.
This year's panel will include Giants head coach Rick Stone, Managing Director Richard Thewlis, Examiner reporter Pete Barrow as well as one or two of the 1st team squad (to be announced soon).
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30 start.

Admission is free for HGSA members and Giants season ticket holders(please bring your booklets as proof) and £2 for everyone else (our yearly membership is still only £5 which includes entry to all our monthly meetings and will be available to purchase on the night as an alternative to the admission fee).

We look forward to welcoming you all.
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:30 pm
boomer Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1006
Location: Madeira
Who is going ?. Now is the chance for everybody to have their say to the people that matter, as a HGSA member l wish l could make this one. l wonder, if Thewlis and the others will come under the cosh, or maybe not :shock: Please keep me informed of the proceedings
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:30 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14344
Location: Overlooking the Canal
I expect the room to be packed as most people on here will be going to ask questions or tell him and Rick where they are going wrong, after all it seems they have all the answers - or maybe they are just 'internet mouthy' ;)

Either way it should be a very interesting evening !!
Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:46 am
meast User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 04, 2002 8:09 pm
Posts: 15296
Location: huddersfudlia
Doubt they will Daz, after all the HGSA is only for "the selected few" and i doubt many on here will want to help the club out by offering advice, what would they find to complain about if the club was ran as well as they could run it or became successful?
