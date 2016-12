Exeter Rhino wrote: Sal Paradise wrote: The Issue for me regarding Schofield is that when you needed him to put in a big performance in a big game he never showed up. The mark of a truly great player is their ability to crank things up when really needed Schofield never did in a big game for Leeds



He did it for GB though. He did it for GB though.

Absolutely - and is one of the very few British players the Aussies have genuinely feared in all my time watching the game. That's probably helped by the fact he ripped it up down there during his spells with Balmain (and latterly Wests). He was the top try scorer in the Aussie comp one of the years he went down there and did a stint.Infact, I'm not sure I can think of any British back who's had an impact playing down under since Schoey.