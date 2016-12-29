'Best' is always so tricky as it means different things to different people.



It will be very hard for any player let alone SO to surpass what Sinny has done and meant to the team. By no means has he been the most creative or exciting 6 but my god did he know how to move the team around and control a game.



Harris had more natural talent than I have seen in a player for a very long time and I always felt he only really showed a small % of what he was capable of. The problem was that nobody else was anywhere near his level so he looked unpredictable at times and took so much on himself.



As mentioned, cliff Lyons had all the makings, and showed it in Oz, of a truly great SO. He would have been fantastic in the team we have had for the last decade rather than the one he actually played in for us.



The list goes on but for me, and the history books, Sinny edges every other out.