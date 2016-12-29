Like many before I never saw Lewis Jones so for me John Holmes has to be the best individual half back I've seen.
Back in the day we were fortunate to have a great partnership in Seabourne and Shoebottom and a decent partnership in Hepworth and Hardisty.
I think we have been blessed with many very good outside halves over the years but it's hard to think of a really top class pairing in recent history although on reflection Burrow and Maguire weren't too shabby when both were at their best.
