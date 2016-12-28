|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Cliff Lyons. Terrified me with ball in hand. Tough. Great ball player. Consistent. Performed at the highest level. Had he played the full season in 88/89 Leeds would've won more than the Yorkshire Cup.
This!
|
Odemwingie wrote:
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:27 pm
|
|
Mark Laurie wrote:
Lewis jones was before my time, john Holmes for mine. Schofield was a great talent and a wonderful try scorer but I'd take Holmes and sinfield. They dragged teams over the line in big games and Holmes did a ton of tackling for years on end. Sinfield's cover tackle on eastmond won the 2011 GF and he produced that type of effort over and over again.
Schofield provided a lot of magic moments and you could argue he did not have some of the tough nuts supporting him that Holmes and sinfield did but they could really tough it out. Harris, McGuire and cliff Lyons were all top draw.
good assesment. Lewis Jones and John Holmes were before my time but i know they are Leeds greats. I picked Schofield because nothing seemed impossible with him and he was great to watch live.
Sinfield, kicking aside without being great, was solid in every area, and was udoubtably the reason we won 2-3 more GFs than we perhaps should have in his era. one of the best game managers around and will only truly be fully appreciated in years to come and as time goes on. a fine wine as you will
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:55 am
|
|
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:31 am
|
|
Alan Hardisty was a pretty special player too - although he was well passed his best when he came to Leeds
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:17 pm
|
|
Probably been around more than most that are posting but in my opinion
1 Lewis Jones
2 Mick Shoebottom/ John Holmes
4 Kevin Sinfield
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:26 pm
|
|
Lewis Jones was the maestro with so much talent and the best SO in my opinion. That is not to underestimate the superb skills of Holmes and Schofield who were also a delight to watch. Jones and Holmes both had great heads-up awareness with the ability to put others into space and they were also top place kickers. Both Jones and Schofield had the ability to ghost past defenders with ease and bring the crowds to their feet with individul brilliance. For all action consistency, toughness and instinctive play Mick Shoebottom would make my list too.
All three were game changers so the batting order for me is 1. Jones 2. Holmes and 3. Schofield 4. Shoebottom
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:42 pm
|
|
In my 30+ years as a fan it's Schofield by a country mile for me.... As others have said, as a half, he had everything. A real threat ball in hand, vision, creativity, long and short kicking game, pace and strength and alright defensively - unfortunately for the majority of his time with Leeds, he didn't have the supporting acts around him to make us successful.
Unfortunately, the way juniors are coached and the way the game is played, I doubt we'll see a half with such a complete game come through in the British game.
Harris at his peak was exceptional (god knows how many Tissot watches he must have for his MOM awards on sky), but I don't feel he had it all like Schofield did. Harris would have been found out eventually, he was brilliant at what he did, but he wasn't as unpredicatable as Schoey - Schoey would just turn it on regardless of field position or what was happening in the game and make a break, chip over and regather etc.... unplayable.
McGuire has been amazing in the current set up, and has been the perfect half to play alongside Sinfield and Burrow, but he's not got the all round game Schofield had.
If you could drop any player into today's environment, with the right attitude (something Schoey didn't always have) and today's training, sports science etc, Schofield would be the better than Thurston IMO.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:52 pm
|
|
Not much to add to the comments above with which I generally agree except to say that I always had a soft spot for Creasser who was plagued by shoulder injuries throughout his career. It was his premature departure that forced Ward into trying Schoey at no 6 when all else had failed. It always grieved me that Sean Edwards won so many trophies whereas his infinite superior Schofield won hardly anything.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:58 pm
|
|
Old Feller wrote:
Not much to add to the comments above with which I generally agree except to say that I always had a soft spot for Creasser who was plagued by shoulder injuries throughout his career. It was his premature departure that forced Ward into trying Schoey at no 6 when all else had failed. It always grieved me that Sean Edwards won so many trophies whereas his infinite superior Schofield won hardly anything.
I liked Creasser, but it was a blessing in disguise he vacated the 6 jumper for Schoey. Both Hunslet (well Belle Isle) lads - there's been some players over the years from that neck of the woods....
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:36 pm
|
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
Lewis Jones was the maestro with so much talent and the best SO in my opinion. That is not to underestimate the superb skills of Holmes and Schofield who were also a delight to watch. Jones and Holmes both had great heads-up awareness with the ability to put others into space and they were also top place kickers. Both Jones and Schofield had the ability to ghost past defenders with ease and bring the crowds to their feet with individul brilliance. For all action consistency, toughness and instinctive play Mick Shoebottom would make my list too.
All three were game changers so the batting order for me is 1. Jones 2. Holmes and 3. Schofield 4. Shoebottom
THIS.seen some great ones since Jones , but I think Jones was a Genius
|
