Mark Laurie wrote: Lewis jones was before my time, john Holmes for mine. Schofield was a great talent and a wonderful try scorer but I'd take Holmes and sinfield. They dragged teams over the line in big games and Holmes did a ton of tackling for years on end. Sinfield's cover tackle on eastmond won the 2011 GF and he produced that type of effort over and over again.

Schofield provided a lot of magic moments and you could argue he did not have some of the tough nuts supporting him that Holmes and sinfield did but they could really tough it out. Harris, McGuire and cliff Lyons were all top draw.

good assesment. Lewis Jones and John Holmes were before my time but i know they are Leeds greats. I picked Schofield because nothing seemed impossible with him and he was great to watch live.Sinfield, kicking aside without being great, was solid in every area, and was udoubtably the reason we won 2-3 more GFs than we perhaps should have in his era. one of the best game managers around and will only truly be fully appreciated in years to come and as time goes on. a fine wine as you will