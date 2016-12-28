Bullseye wrote:
Cliff Lyons. Terrified me with ball in hand. Tough. Great ball player. Consistent. Performed at the highest level. Had he played the full season in 88/89 Leeds would've won more than the Yorkshire Cup.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
