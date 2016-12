Schofield when married with Goulding in 1991/92 was the very best half back partnership Leeds have had in my time watching them - Schofield was at his very best then even though the season as a whole ended up becoming a bit of a disaster.



It's disheartening to wonder what might have happened had Goulding not left. Schofield was never quite as consistently effective again for Leeds after that; it was right in the middle of an embarrassing sequence where we had a new scrum half at the start of every season and Bobby (as he was then) was the only one which really worked out.