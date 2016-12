Schofield, closely followed by Harris.



McGuire, Burrow and Sinfield all had good attributes but none was really the complete half-back. McGuire came close in 2010 before his injury, but even then his electric pace had gone.



I didn't see Lyons, but I still have a bit of soft spot for Goulding during his brief time with us. Also Tony Kemp seemed to be a classy player who didn't really come at the best time at the club - the Bell years. Seem to recall he wasn't afraid to give it a bit of niggle with the big Bulls team of 1996+, which was amusing.