Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:02 pm
rhino65
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 20
Best witnessed......Schoey without a doubt.

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:09 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8408
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Mags. Best genuine half Leeds have had for a very, very long time.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:16 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4569
My order would be...

1. Schoey - so many facets to his game.
2. Holmes - 2nd best deft and cut-out passer I've ever seen (Wally Lewis 1st).
3. Lyons - had it all but rest of team didn't know what he was going to do next.
4. Harris - seemed to always have plenty of time to weigh up his options.

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:19 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14580
Harris for me. Don't think I will see a better Leeds half.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:46 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7683
Location: SWMC Coach
I would say Harris too.

He had everything. Pace, guile, trickery, the job lot.

Was absolutely gutted when he went off to Yawnion.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:14 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25468
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Was Harris slightly past his best when he went to Union? I seem to remember his last year being a bit injury plagued.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:04 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3670
Harris then Schofield then McGuire.

Only saw the last year of John Holmes so can't really judge and still class Kev as a 13.

Honourable mentions for short stints from Cliff Lyons and Craig Coleman, who was a genuine 7 whereas all the others mentioned were 6s.

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:18 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4712
Location: Hill Valley
Bullseye wrote:
He was primarily a centre before 1990? Who first picked him at stand off? Ward?


you are indeed correct. Ward may have played him there a few times in 89 but i believe it was on the GB tour to NZ in 1990 he came to prominence in the role due to injuries to the likes of Edwards and Gregory. He still seemed to be a main playmaker for Leeds though even from his centre role in the late 80s its easy to forget he didn't have the 6 shirt on.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:47 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 391
Bullseye wrote:
Was Harris slightly past his best when he went to Union? I seem to remember his last year being a bit injury plagued.

Yep plus Lance kept playing him at 7 whilst Sheridan was injured which just didn't work.
Eventually he lost interest fell out with Lance & buggered off to RU.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Best Leeds halfback

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:28 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 713
John Holmes by a mile , unfortunatley only saw an old Sir Lewis in a testimonial game
Previous

