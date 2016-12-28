1. Schoey - so many facets to his game. 2. Holmes - 2nd best deft and cut-out passer I've ever seen (Wally Lewis 1st). 3. Lyons - had it all but rest of team didn't know what he was going to do next. 4. Harris - seemed to always have plenty of time to weigh up his options.
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 4711 Location: Hill Valley
Bullseye wrote:
He was primarily a centre before 1990? Who first picked him at stand off? Ward?
you are indeed correct. Ward may have played him there a few times in 89 but i believe it was on the GB tour to NZ in 1990 he came to prominence in the role due to injuries to the likes of Edwards and Gregory. He still seemed to be a main playmaker for Leeds though even from his centre role in the late 80s its easy to forget he didn't have the 6 shirt on.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.