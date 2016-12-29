|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 68
Location: Depends whose asking
|
thefaxfanman wrote:
He played for Fev in our boxing day friendly. had a decent match
We used to have "boxing day friendly's" now we just have boxing day
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:55 pm
|
Fevxr2i
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2010 8:18 pm
Posts: 377
|
thefaxfanman wrote:
He played for Fev in our boxing day friendly. had a decent match
No he didnt play for fev on boxing day
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9331
Location: Here
|
The misinformation has spread to this thread....
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:01 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3627
Location: Somewhere ironically iconic
|
debaser wrote:
The misinformation has spread to this thread....
But can we get it to 10 pages before his signing is announced???
|
The Iconic Odsal stadium, home to the Iconic RFL brand the Bradford Bulls...
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 460
|
thefaxfanman wrote:
He played for Fev in our boxing day friendly. had a decent match
Fax Fan Man, Roche didn't play for Fev on Boxing Day, you may have mistaken the trialist Kitchen for Roche.
For me Roche is a great forward at the top end of the Championship and maybe could cut it for the lower SL teams, though for me he is better in the 2nd row than front row. I was told a couple of months ago that he had signed for Bradford, but guess that the announcement would be made after his Fev contracted finished in November, though I am not sure how administration affects all of this.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, bobsmyuncle, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, ComeOnYouUll, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, eddievan, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, grattanboy, Highlander, Inoffski1, jockabull, josefw, king benny, martinwildbull, maurice, MicktheGled, mystic eddie, NEwildcat, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Slugger McBatt, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Thackley Bulls, The Avenger, The Phantom Horseman, tikkabull, Towns88, Tricky2309, victarmeldrew, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 775 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|