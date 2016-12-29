thefaxfanman wrote: He played for Fev in our boxing day friendly. had a decent match

Fax Fan Man, Roche didn't play for Fev on Boxing Day, you may have mistaken the trialist Kitchen for Roche.For me Roche is a great forward at the top end of the Championship and maybe could cut it for the lower SL teams, though for me he is better in the 2nd row than front row. I was told a couple of months ago that he had signed for Bradford, but guess that the announcement would be made after his Fev contracted finished in November, though I am not sure how administration affects all of this.