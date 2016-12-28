|
Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 47
|
So it seems in all the drama of the last few weeks a new signing has slipped through the net without the club being able to anounce it
If you folow Colton Roche on twitter its pretty obvious hes been training with us for weeks. Players tagging him in posts plusspost from him about him beingworried for the club. Chizzys tweet this evening confirms it
Have to admit i dont know too much about him other than a decent forward from featherstone front or back row. Anyone know anything more about hom as a player
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:39 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2578
|
RagingBull wrote:
So it seems in all the drama of the last few weeks a new signing has slipped through the net without the club being able to anounce it
If you folow Colton Roche on twitter its pretty obvious hes been training with us for weeks. Players tagging him in posts plusspost from him about him beingworried for the club. Chizzys tweet this evening confirms it
Have to admit i dont know too much about him other than a decent forward from featherstone front or back row. Anyone know anything more about hom as a player
I don't think he's actually "signed" but that might change once we have new owners in place.
Or it could be that he's just on trial with us to show what he's got
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:24 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1694
Location: Bradford
|
I'm led to believe Roche had signed before the administration. They're hardly going to announce it during this though, so I assume they're just waiting until all is sorted before they make an announcement (and will likely make out they've just signed him after a trial period).
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:53 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25467
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Don't expect any confirmation until the deal is done.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9305
Location: Here
|
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1694
Location: Bradford
|
Prop from Fev who came through academy at Leeds. Has only ever played at Champ or Champ 1 level I believe.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, dummyrunner, fifty50, fun time frankie, Ginger, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Hessle Roader, Iggy79, jockabull, jools, LU2, MDF3, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, rambull1967, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, stered, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Trustafox, VanGinger, vbfg, Wheels and 380 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|