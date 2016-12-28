So it seems in all the drama of the last few weeks a new signing has slipped through the net without the club being able to anounce it

If you folow Colton Roche on twitter its pretty obvious hes been training with us for weeks. Players tagging him in posts plusspost from him about him beingworried for the club. Chizzys tweet this evening confirms it



Have to admit i dont know too much about him other than a decent forward from featherstone front or back row. Anyone know anything more about hom as a player