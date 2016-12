HAILESY wrote: can see jamie jones retiring end 2017 not sure how long he as left but with acting,tv and match day in the long bar etc plenty to keep him busy been an awesome player. the club needs to be planning forward and look at recruiting and promoting even if it means a few average seasons like last one

that has to be a definate. its a miricale he is still going after all the set backs he has had down the years. i just hope he gets to see the season out and go on his terms and it isn't another bad injury that makes him call time early.