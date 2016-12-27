atomic wrote: You go till the body says,enough is enough..Not what people think! The first point would be in training to find a weakness,would it not.Or do clubs just play,players for namesake?

Mcguire's body has been breaking down more and more in the last few years, any Leeds fan will tell you that, although as you are clearly not i'll forgive your silly response.my point is nobody wants to see a great player forced to retire through these injuries or go on too long just on his name. He was inefectual last season and kept breaking down when trying to return too soon, he obviously wanted to help the clubs dire situation but it was silly in hindsight. Like i say, a fully fit Mcguire can still have a big season but his curtain call is coming and he deserves to go out at the top playing a decent level.