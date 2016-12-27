|
Watching an interview on Rugby AM & Mags is very coy about his future post 2017.
At 34 we all know he wont go on forever & after a year like the last one full of injury & collective poor form it seems retirement is more on his mind.
He only has this year left so do the Club wait or bite the bullet & go get a 1st Team ready HB now or at the very latest ready for the start of 2018?
For even if the plan is to stick with Lilley/Sutty we still need a more mature seasoned HB in there ala Dunnemen under Powell.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:04 pm
We need to be looking at and talking to HBs now. Ideally I would have liked to see an organising 7 with a kicking game this year and see how Sutty did at FB before deciding on a 6.
Going into 2017 and potentially 2018 with Mags ,Lilley and sutty still fighting for 6&7 with Golding at FB and Burrow as bench or first choice hooker fills me with worry.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:06 am
he should imo. nothing to say he can't still have one last big year but he has done it all and is mid 30's now he should walk away on his terms still a top player, like other top halfs of recent times Long and Briers did.
I think Burrow could go on a bit longer with a quality hooker to compliment his impact game, but time will tell on that one.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:20 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
he should imo. nothing to say he can't still have one last big year but he has done it all and is mid 30's now he should walk away on his terms still a top player, like other top halfs of recent times Long and Briers did.
I think Burrow could go on a bit longer with a quality hooker to compliment his impact game, but time will tell on that one.
You go till the body says,enough is enough..Not what people think! The first point would be in training to find a weakness,would it not.Or do clubs just play,players for namesake?
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:37 am
I expected at least 2 retirements at the end of last year. Might even be more than 2 at the end of this campaign. I think this will definitely be McGuire's last year. I completely Emagdy we should be talking to HBs now with a view to possibly bringing one in mid season.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:43 am
I think this will be his last. Those nagging injuries have started to crop up and in some ways they are just as bad as big injuries.
I think we will need to find a 6, he could prove me wrong but the more I see of Sutty, the more I think he'd be better in a role with less responsibility where he can use his strengths as a runner.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:14 am
atomic wrote:
You go till the body says,enough is enough..Not what people think! The first point would be in training to find a weakness,would it not.Or do clubs just play,players for namesake?
Mcguire's body has been breaking down more and more in the last few years, any Leeds fan will tell you that, although as you are clearly not i'll forgive your silly response.
my point is nobody wants to see a great player forced to retire through these injuries or go on too long just on his name. He was inefectual last season and kept breaking down when trying to return too soon, he obviously wanted to help the clubs dire situation but it was silly in hindsight. Like i say, a fully fit Mcguire can still have a big season but his curtain call is coming and he deserves to go out at the top playing a decent level.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:04 am
Mcguire should have called it a day at the end of 2016. He should not try to go on and on and tarnish his fantastic reputation for one more big season. Sicknote was little or no use last year and will be even less effective this year.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:38 am
ant1 wrote:
Mcguire should have called it a day at the end of 2016. He should not try to go on and on and tarnish his fantastic reputation for one more big season. Sicknote was little or no use last year and will be even less effective this year.
I think that is a bit harsh - but at 34 there has to be questions as to how long he can effectively contribute to the team
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:38 pm
I think Maguire, JJB and possibly Delaney could all be going by the end of the year. Does anyone know if there any contracts up for rem]newal next year as well. Think we could be in for a new team for 2018???
