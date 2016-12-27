Watching an interview on Rugby AM & Mags is very coy about his future post 2017.

At 34 we all know he wont go on forever & after a year like the last one full of injury & collective poor form it seems retirement is more on his mind.

He only has this year left so do the Club wait or bite the bullet & go get a 1st Team ready HB now or at the very latest ready for the start of 2018?

For even if the plan is to stick with Lilley/Sutty we still need a more mature seasoned HB in there ala Dunnemen under Powell.